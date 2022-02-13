Sunshine returns later Monday with a warmup mid-week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 13TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 13TH: 16°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:36 PM

Sunday started off much colder than Saturday with an Arctic Airmass in place behind a cold front. Some saw light snow flurries throughout the day on Sunday.

Sunday throughout the day until early Monday we have the chance for some light snow. This is because of the wind direction we are seeing along with the cold air mass over Lake Ontario. There also is a strong low-pressure system off the coast that is moving to our east where the outer band of the system might brush us with some light snow as well for some of our most eastern counties. Overall snowfall accumulation for Sunday into early Monday is 0.5-2 inches with the areas that are farther north and closer to Lake Ontario seeing the highest amounts.

Throughout Monday high pressure will build in and the sun will come out. We will have an upper-level ridge in place ushering in warmer air from the south allowing temperatures to rise 15-20 degrees above average mid-week ahead of the next low-pressure system on Thursday bringing us rain showers. The high temperature on Thursday will reach into the 50’s.

MONDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW EARLY, PARTLY SUNNY LATER

HIGH: 19 LOW: 4

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: BUILDING CLOUD COVER

HIGH: 45 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 55 LOW: 22

​​FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW EARLY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

