Sunshine returns Monday Afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 27TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 27TH: 20°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:43 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:56 PM

Sunday we saw sunshine early with a high temperature earlier in the day close to 40.

A cold front moved through in the afternoon starting around 3 PM in entered our region and it brought the chance for snow. We saw some snow squalls Sunday afternoon and this risk continues into the early evening. A snow squall is an intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall which leads to a quick reduction in visibility and is accompanied by gusty winds. If a snow squall warning or statement is issued it is best to get off of the road, especially highways, if possible.

To begin the workweek we will have a slight chance of snow flurries early Monday with the sunshine for the rest of the day. We will have mostly cloudy skies and a chance of a rain/snow mix and snow on Tuesday. Temperatures on Monday will dip into the 20’s for the high but gradually increase throughout the week. The only expection is Thursday when we have NW flow again bringing in cool air and a cold air mass is in place; on Thursday the high will be around freezing. Temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the upper 30’s to upper 40’s with temperatures into the 50’s as we reach Meteorological Spring

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 10

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW EARLY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 14

​​FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

