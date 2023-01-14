AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14TH: 16°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:00 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Winds continue overnight Saturday to Sunday with mostly cloudy conditions. Sunshine returns, but when does it return? More details below:

TONIGHT:

Temperatures will reach the upper teens overnight from Saturday to Sunday. Some flurries may linger before midnight. The winds will be from the Northwest at 0-10 MPH, but gusts could be stronger up to 20 MPH with mostly cloudy conditions otherwise.

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy conditions early Sunday, but as high pressure builds in we will see decreasing clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid-20’s with winds from the north 0-10 MPH.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be another day of sunshine with temperatures into the low 40’s. By Monday night cloud cover will increase. Tuesday there is a chance for ice or a wintry mix early Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the 40’s in the afternoon; the precipitation will then change to rain. Temperatures into the low 40’s for the rest of the week with the next chance of rain moving in Thursday and Friday.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 14

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: WINTRY MIX & RAIN, CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CHANCE RAIN, CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CHANCE RAIN, CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

