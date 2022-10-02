AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 2ND: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 2ND: 44°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:48 PM

Temperatures Sunday reached the 60’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight from Sunday to Monday, a frost advisory is in place for most counties starting around 1 AM until 9 AM Monday, Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30’s; be sure to cover or bring in any sensitive vegetation. Overnight we will see a decrease in cloud cover to partly cloudy skies and also will see patchy fog. Monday temperatures around 60 again, but sunshine for the day.

Tuesday heats up to the low to mid 60’s. Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid-70’s; we have sunshine for Monday through Thursday with rain chances beginning Friday.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

