AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 25TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 25TH: 18°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:53 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures warm into the 40’s for Sunday. A wintry mix moves in Monday afternoon to evening. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy conditions tonight as a weak warm front moves through. Temperatures will be near 20 for the low. Winds will be from the S 0-10 MPH.

TOMORROW:

Clouds decrease Sunday morning giving way to mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 40’s for the high. Winds will be 10-20 MPH from the SSW with gusts 30+ MPH.

WORK WEEK:

Another wintry mix moves through this week. It will start late Monday afternoon as snow, but will then transition to a wintry mix. By Tuesday morning, this will be primarily rain. With the wintry mix, it is highly dependent on temperatures changing a single degree as to what form of wintry precipitation (sleet, freezing rain, etc.) we might see. We will be cloudy on Wednesday with more rain Thursday and Friday.

These two screenshots are from different models showing the difference in precipitation types by having only a few degree difference.

18 Storm Team Forecast

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 21

MONDAY: RAIN AND SNOW MIX LIKELY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter