AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 5TH: 68°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 5TH: 41°
FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:58 AM
FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:11 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cloud cover decreases tonight with sunshine on Saturday. Full forecast below:
TONIGHT:
Friday to Saturday clouds decrease to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Winds will be calm and temperatures in the mid-30’s for the low.
TOMORROW:
Sunshine for Saturday with the high temperature close to 70 degrees. Winds will be from the N 0-10.
THIS WEEKEND:
Temperatures will gradually increase with temperatures into the 70’s for the weekend and week ahead. Chances of rain move in Sunday evening into the overnight. Rain chances stick around on Monday and Tuesday as well.
18 STORM TEAM FORECAST
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 68 LOW: 40
SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, PM SHOWERS
HIGH: 72 LOW: 48
MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS
HIGH: 74 LOW: 48
TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 45
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 70 LOW: 41
THURSDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 75 LOW: 44
FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 76 LOW: 52
