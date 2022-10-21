AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 21ST: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 21ST: 37°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:17 PM

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – High pressure is in place for the majority of the weekend which brings above average temperatures.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures in the mid-30’s. Another great night for meteor shower viewing.

SATURDAY:

Temperatures will be around 70; this is 10-15 degrees above the average for this time of year. We will have sunny skies. Winds will be from the South around 5-15 miles per hour.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear Saturday night and cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Patchy fog is possible into early Sunday.

WEEKEND:

A pleasant and above-average temperature weekend. Sunshine and clear skies are the only weather story until late Sunday. We will have a low-pressure system moving up the east coast; moisture into the region could give us scattered showers or cloud cover late Sunday. Monday the rain and clouds will move out and the high temperature will stick in the 70’s.

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. ISOLATED LATE DAY/OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

