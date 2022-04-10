AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 10TH: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 10TH: 32°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:43 PM

Sunday started off in the 30’s with the high temperature of the day only into the low 40’s. There were snow flurries early with little to no accumulation and this transitioned to stray rain showers throughout the day.

Sunday night into Monday the skies will clear as we head towards Monday. High pressure builds in late Sunday as rain moves out. Winds will calm down as well. The overnight low temperature will be around 25 degrees. Early Monday we will have mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 60’s. Cloud cover returns later Monday.

Most of Monday will remain dry with the chances of rain moving in overnight Monday into Tuesday with a frontal system. This lasts until early Tuesday. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with rain chances moving back in mid-week on Wednesday and Thursday. The high temperature will rise into the 60’s and low 70’s throughout the week.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF RAIN OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 63 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY LATER, RAIN EARLY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 74 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

