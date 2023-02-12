AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 12TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 12TH: 16°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We are seeing mostly clear skies overnight from Sunday to Monday. Temperatures will be above-average this week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Staying mostly clear tonight with a few clouds possible, but as high pressure moves in most clouds will move out late. Lows will be in the low 20’s with light and variable winds.

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny conditions early with increasing clouds later in the day. Temperatures will be into the low 50’s. Winds again will be from the W 5-15 MPH. There’s a chance for a few sprinkles late Monday, but most is staying out of the area.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will be above average for the week. Most days in the 50’s or close to 60 degrees. Increasing clouds are possible Monday before stray drizzle moves in overnight Monday to Tuesday. Most will stay dry and not see rain. There also is the chance for some light rainfall overnight Tuesday to Wednesday. Sunshine returns again for the rest of the week with the next chance of rain moving in Thursday and Friday. The warmest day of the week will be Thursday with temperatures at 60.

18 Storm Team Forecast

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. DRIZZLE OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS LATE

HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

