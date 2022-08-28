AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 28TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 28TH: 55°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:28 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:48 PM

Early Sunday we had mostly sunny skies. This continued throughout the day with some fair weather clouds in the afternoon. The high temperature was close to 90.

Today heat and humidity are rising with humidity values rising on Monday as well. With a high temperature of around 90 and high humidity values, this may prompt a heat advisory for some.

Chances of scattered showers return on Monday with a high temperature close to 90. Scattered rainfall chances later in the day with more isolated early. The better chance for showers and thunderstorms is on Tuesday. Temperatures drop after the front moves through bringing showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. The humidity will be more comfortable as well.

We will stick around the high 70’s to low 80’s for the rest of the week with sunshine in the forecast.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS LATER

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

