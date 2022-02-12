Temperatures Cool Down before a Warmup Mid-week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 12TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 12TH: 16°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:36 PM

Saturday started off with light rain and overcast skies. Overnight temperatures were in the 40’s until a cold front moved through early Saturday.

Temperatures dropped behind the cold front with a shift in the wind direction and speed as well. For the second half of Saturday, temperatures have been dropping to around freezing around the dinner time hour and a wind from the Northwest around 5-15 miles per hour. Cloud cover is persistent behind the cold front as well. Saturday night into Sunday the low will be in the lower teens with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will decrease slightly but overall temperatures will now stay below freezing as we have arctic air in place.

Sunday throughout the day until early Monday we have the chance for some light snow. This is because of the wind direction we are seeing along with the cold air mass over Lake Ontario. There also is a strong low-pressure system off the coast that is moving to our east where the outer band of the system might brush us with some light snow as well for some of our most eastern counties. Overall snowfall accumulation for Sunday into early Monday is 0.5-2 inches with the areas that are farther north and closer to Lake Ontario seeing the highest amounts.

Throughout Monday high pressure will build in and the sun will come out. We will have an upper-level ridge in place ushering in warmer air from the south allowing temperatures to rise 15-20 degrees above average mid-week ahead of the next low-pressure system on Thursday bringing us rain showers.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 24 LOW: 6

MONDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW EARLY, MOSTLY SUNNY LATER

HIGH: 21 LOW: 5

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 55 LOW: 22

​​FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 14

