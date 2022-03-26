AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 26TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 26TH: 26°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:26 PM

Saturday started off with overcast skies and light rain with temperatures into the 30’s.

For the rest of Saturday, there were scattered rain and snow showers along with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reached the upper 40’s. Moving into Saturday evening there will be scattered rain showers and gradually transition to scattered snow showers as temperatures dip around and below freezing. There is a special weather statement in place for Tioga County, PA until 7:15 PM on Saturday night because of the snow causing low visibility at times.

The overnight low Saturday night will be in the upper 20s. Sunday we will see scattered snow showers continue with temperatures only reaching the low to mid-30s. We will have mostly cloudy skies otherwise.

Sunday into Monday we have the chance to reach record lows as we have strong winds and cold air moving into the area with low temperatures into the teens. From Saturday until Sunday night, snow accumulation for the Twin Tiers will be an inch and below. On Monday there is a chance for scattered snow showers to continue prior to clearing coming late Monday. Monday the high temperature will only be in the 20’s which is about 20-25 degrees below average.

There are chances for rain to return later in the week as temperatures warm back up.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW & BREEZY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 14

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 25 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

