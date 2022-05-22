AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 22ND: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 22ND: 45°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:28 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for portions of the Northern and Southern Tier until 9:00 PM Sunday. The main risk is strong wind gusts.

Sunday heated up quickly. The high temperature of the day was in the mid to upper 80s.

There is another chance Sunday afternoon and early evening for strong to severe storms as a cold front slowly approaches. We have a lot of available energy in our atmosphere along with a few other key factors helping to keep the storms strong as they approach. The main chance of storms lasts until the early evening hours. Temperatures are in the 80’s and then drop around 15-20 degrees behind the cold front. The front brings another chance of showers and storms. The main risk with the rounds of storms is damaging winds but hail is also a possibility.

Monday will be a cooler day with a high temperature below average in the mid to upper 60’s. Temperatures will slowly rise throughout the week back into the high 70’s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds to start our week with chances of rain returning mid-week.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

