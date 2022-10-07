AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 7TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 7TH: 42°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:39 PM

Friday was significantly cooler than the day before. The high temperature was around 15-20 degrees cooler than the high temperature on Thursday. We saw passing showers during the afternoon Friday as a cold front passed through.

Friday evening will be mostly cloudy and breezing. The chance for a passing shower still remains but will be rare and brief. Saturday night into Sunday we will have mostly sunny skies. High pressure is building in so we will see clouds decrease throughout the day. There is a chance for an isolated shower in the morning before high pressure builds in and the winds change direction. Saturday the high temperature will be in the mid-50’s with breezy conditions as well.

Sunday will be mostly sunny as well with temperatures into the low 60’s. There is a chance for an isolated shower later Sunday as a weak cold front moves through and the chance for the isolated shower lasts into Monday. Monday will be partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 60’s.

Our next chance of rain returns Thursday.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER LATE

HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

