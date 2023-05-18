AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 14TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 14TH: 44°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:48 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:20 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures into the mid-70’s on Friday with a sunny sky in the forecast. Full forecast below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear conditions overnight Thursday to Friday. Winds will be from the SE 0-10 MPH . Temperatures will be in the mid-40’s for the low. We do not have concerns for a freeze or forst overnight like last night because we have warm southerly flow keeping temperatures higher.

TOMORROW:

Friday we will see sunny conditions. The high temperature will be in the mid-70’s. Winds will be from the S 5-15. Late night clouds will build ahead of rain chances overnight after midnight; overnight rainfall will be light.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday we have showers likely along with isolated thunderstorms. A cold front is moving through in the morning to afternoon hours. the high Saturday will be close to 70 degrees. Temperatures in the 70’s for the rest of the weekend and into the week with sunshine in the forecast.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

FRIDAY: SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 43

MONDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 49

