AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 6TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 6TH: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:05 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:21 PM

Heat advisory in place for Southern Tier on Sunday

Saturday early morning we saw fog drastically reduce visibility. Temperatures rose into the low 90’s for the high with partly sunny skies.The pattern of above-average temperatures and muggy conditions lasts Saturday night into Sunday. The low will be close to 70. Temperatures will be into the 90’s for the rest of the weekend. A heat advisory has been issued for portions of the Twin Tiers for high humidity and temperatures on Sunday.

The pattern of afternoon rainfall lasts into the weekend with sunshine in the morning, humidity sticking around, and chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours on Sunday. The weekend and into early next week won’t be constant rainfall, we even have the chance to see some sunshine on those days we have chances for showers and thunderstorms. Most days we will be seeing the storms in the afternoon hours.

This pattern of rainfall and above-average temperatures ends midweek next week.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 70

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS LINGERING

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter