AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 1ST: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 1ST: 19°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM

Happy New Year!

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures above average continue with clouds decreasing Monday. Full Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy conditions with a west wind around 0-10 miles per hour. Temperatures will only drop to the upper 30’s. A light mist or a few sprinkles are not out of the question overnight.

MONDAY:

Monday will be mostly cloudy to begin but clouds decrease throughout the day. The high temperature will be near 51. Rain will move in overnight from Monday to Tuesday. The wind will be from the west around 0-10 miles per hour.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures warm up more until mid-week; temperatures will reach 20-25 degrees above average. Chances of rain are reintroduced Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a drastic 20-30 degree temperature drop from Wednesday to Thursday.

18 Storm Team Forecast

MONDAY: CLOUDY, DECREASING CLOUDS THROUGHOUT THE DAY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

