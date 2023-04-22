AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 22ND: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 22ND: 36°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:16 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:56 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rain is back in the forecast with temperatures dropping. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Chances of showers and thunderstorms early ending mostly by midnight. Additional rain accumulation will be 0-0.50″ for this evening into the overnight. Partly cloudy conditions overnight with a low around 40 degrees and winds from the W 0-10 MPH.

TOMORROW:

Chance of showers in the afternoon on Sunday. Partly sunny conditions in the morning with the high temperature in the mid to upper 50’s. Rain overall will be more scattered in coverage than it was on Saturday.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will be below average this week with a chance of afternoon passing showers in the forecast everyday Monday through Friday. Temperatures will be below average this week into the 50’s to low 60’s by the weekend.

18 Storm Team Forecast

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

