AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 2ND: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 2ND: 28°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:34 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures only into the low 40’s today, but climbing back into the 60’s at the beginning of this week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds late tonight with mostly cloudy conditions. We will see a low temperature early in the upper 20’s and winds from the SE 0-10 MPH.

TOMORROW:

High pressure briefly builds into the area. Clouds move out early, then sunshine takes us through the afternoon. Cloud cover builds back in late afternoon and chances of rain move in around dinner time. The high temperature will be in the mid-60’s. Winds will be 5-15 MPH.

NEXT WEEK:

The theme for the majority of the week is warm with multiple chances of rain. We have temperatures above average in the 60’s to low 70’s until Friday into the weekend with temperatures in the 50’s. We dry out at the end of the work-week.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

