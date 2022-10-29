AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 29TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 29TH: 35°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:37 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:05 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A beautiful day on Sunday with temperatures in the 60’s and sunshine; rain chances return Monday.

TONIGHT:

We will see clear skies with temperatures in the low to mid-20’s. Patchy valley fog is possible with instances of freezing fog possible. Winds will be light and from the South.

TOMORROW:

Sunday the high temperature will be in the upper 60’s with mostly sunny skies and cloud cover increasing later in the day. The overnight low Sunday to Monday will only be around 40.

NEXT WEEK:

Chances of rain return for Halloween. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Rain chances now looking to hold off for the majority of the day with dry air in place. Scattered light rain is possible in the evening hours with accumulation below a tenth of an inch. Keep that umbrella handy when trick or treating.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

MONDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

