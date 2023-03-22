AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 22ND: 47°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 22ND: 25°
WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM
WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:22 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Warmer than average temperatures overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, but when will temperatures drop? Details below:
TONIGHT:
Overnight the low temperature will be around 45 degrees for the low. Rain is possible especially after midnight. Winds will be from the South 0-10 MPH.
TOMORROW:
Temperatures in the low 60’s for Thursday. We have chances of rainfall throughout the day with an isolated rumble of thunder possible as well. Winds will be from the S 5-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH.
REST OF THE WEEK INTO THE WEEKEND:
Friday we will see partly sunny conditions and a high temperature in the upper 40’s because of the cold front that moved through Thursday. Early Saturday theres a chance of some rain and mixed precipitation in the morning hours when temperatures are around freezing and then see rain for the rest of the day; it will also be breezy. Temperatures will eventually reach 50 degrees.
18 Storm Team Forecast
THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS
HIGH: 61 LOW: 31
FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 46 LOW: 32
SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF MIX AND RAIN, BREEZY
HIGH: 49 LOW: 36
SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, BREEZY
HIGH: 49 LOW: 30
MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 50 LOW: 35
TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 47 LOW: 30
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 46 LOW: 30
