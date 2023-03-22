AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 22ND: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 22ND: 25°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:22 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Warmer than average temperatures overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, but when will temperatures drop? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Overnight the low temperature will be around 45 degrees for the low. Rain is possible especially after midnight. Winds will be from the South 0-10 MPH.

TOMORROW:

Temperatures in the low 60’s for Thursday. We have chances of rainfall throughout the day with an isolated rumble of thunder possible as well. Winds will be from the S 5-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH.

REST OF THE WEEK INTO THE WEEKEND:

Friday we will see partly sunny conditions and a high temperature in the upper 40’s because of the cold front that moved through Thursday. Early Saturday theres a chance of some rain and mixed precipitation in the morning hours when temperatures are around freezing and then see rain for the rest of the day; it will also be breezy. Temperatures will eventually reach 50 degrees.

18 Storm Team Forecast

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF MIX AND RAIN, BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter