AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 30TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 30TH: 34°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:38 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:04 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – For Halloween we will see partly cloudy skies with a few glimpses of sunshine; chances for light and scattered rainfall move in later Halloween night.

TONIGHT:

We will see cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 40’s. Winds will be light and from the South.

TOMORROW:

Monday the high temperature will be around 65 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with a few glimpses of sunshine; chances for light and scattered rainfall move in later Halloween night. Any rainfall will be light and scattered. The best chance for rain moves in after 10:00 PM Halloween night. The overnight low from Monday to Tuesday will only be around 50.

MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY:

Chances of rain return for Halloween. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Rain chances now looking to hold off for the majority of the day with dry air in place. Scattered light rain is possible in the evening hours with accumulation below a tenth of an inch. Keep that umbrella handy when trick or treating. Rain chances last on Tuesday. Temperatures will stay above average for the workweek in the high 60’s to low 70’s.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

