AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 14TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 14TH: 44°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:48 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:20 PM

** A frost advisory is in place for the Twin Tiers overnight to early Monday**

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures into the mid-70’s on Monday. Full forecast below:

TONIGHT:

Decreasing cloud cover overnight; mostly clear conditions by 2:00-3:00 AM. Winds will be from the N 5-15 MPH to start the night and will then calm wincs. Temperatures will be in the mid-30’s for the low.

TOMORROW:

Monday we will see mostly sunny conditions. The high temperature will be in the mid-70’s. Winds will be from the W 0-10.

THIS WEEK:

Temperatures will gradually increase with temperatures into the 60’s to 70’s for the week ahead. Rain chances return with isolated showers Tuesday night as well. That will cause temperatures to drop on Wednesday. Temperatures will rise into the 70’s by the end of the week with rain chances Friday and Saturday.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

MONDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram