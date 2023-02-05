AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 5TH: 34°
AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 5TH: 15°
SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:17 AM
SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:27 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Above-average temperatures continue the next few days, but how long will they continue? More details below:
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy conditions tonight. Wind speeds will be from the Southwest 0-10 miles per hour. The low temperature will be around 32 degrees. There is a chance for isolated rain showers.
TOMORROW:
Stray snow flurries are possible early Monday. A brief shower of freezing drizzle is possible as well around 8 AM, meaning there could be a few slick spots for the morning commute. Mostly cloudy early Monday with the high temperature in the upper 30’s. There will be partial clouds clearing later in the day Monday.
NEXT WEEK:
We see temperatures in the upper 30’s and 40’s next week. We will see some sunshine as well on Monday. Rain showers return Tuesday with sunshine returning later Wednesday and rain once again Thursday. Temperatures Monday will be in the upper 30;s and climbing to the upper 40’s for the rest of the work week.
18 Storm Team Forecast
MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY AM FLURRY
HIGH: 38 LOW: 24
TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 46 LOW: 34
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SHOWERS LINGER EARLY
HIGH: 47 LOW: 35
THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 49 LOW: 35
FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS, ISOLATED SHOWERS
HIGH: 46 LOW: 33
SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS
HIGH: 39 LOW: 29
SUNDAY: CLOUDY AND BREEZY
HIGH: 41 LOW: 29
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter