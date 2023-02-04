AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 4TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 4TH: 15°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:26 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Wind chill values now are in reaching positive values, but how cold will it get tonight? More details below:

TONIGHT:

Building clouds tonight with mostly cloudy conditions by daybreak. Wind speeds will be from the South 5-15 miles per hour. The low temperature will hit early, around midnight, around 20 degrees. Wind chills will be above zero degrees, and temperatures rise after midnight.

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. We are going to see breezy conditions with SSW winds around 5-15 miles per hour with gusts 20+ MPH. The high temperature will be 20-30 degrees warmer than today around 46 degrees for the high. Isolated showers are possible later in the evening.

NEXT WEEK:

We see temperatures in the upper 30’s and 40’s next week. We will see some sunshine as well on Monday. Rain showers return Tuesday with sunshine Wednesday and rain once again Thursday. Temperatures Monday will be in the upper 30;s and climbing to the upper 40’s for the rest of the work week.

18 Storm Team Forecast

SUNDAY: CLOUDY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY AM FLURRY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

