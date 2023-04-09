AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 9TH: 55°
AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 9TH: 31°
SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:37 AM
SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:42 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures climbing this week with sunshine in the forecast for the next 7 days. More details below:
TONIGHT:
Clear tonight with temperatures in the low to mid 20’s. Winds will be light and variable.
TOMORROW:
Sunshine on Monday with temperatures in the high 60’s. We will see winds from the W 0-10 MPH.
REST OF THE WEEK:
We will see a warming trend this upcoming week with temperatures 20-30 degrees above average by mid-week. We will be into the 70’s to 80’s. Sunshine in the forecast with no chances of rain until Sunday.
18 STORM TEAM FORECAST
MONDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 68 LOW: 37
TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 71 LOW: 50
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 76 LOW: 50
THURSDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 83 LOW: 52
FRIDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 84 LOW: 53
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWER POSSIBLE
HIGH: 81 LOW: 54
SUNDAY: CHANCES OF RAIN
HIGH: 75 LOW: 50
