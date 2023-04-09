AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 9TH: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 9TH: 31°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures climbing this week with sunshine in the forecast for the next 7 days. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Clear tonight with temperatures in the low to mid 20’s. Winds will be light and variable.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine on Monday with temperatures in the high 60’s. We will see winds from the W 0-10 MPH.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We will see a warming trend this upcoming week with temperatures 20-30 degrees above average by mid-week. We will be into the 70’s to 80’s. Sunshine in the forecast with no chances of rain until Sunday.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: CHANCES OF RAIN

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

