AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 18TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 18TH: 54°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Temperatures on Saturday were below average. Despite being a few days away from the summer solstice, Saturday morning felt like fall with temperatures in the 50’s and strong winds.

Saturday throughout the day clouds decreased and temperatures warmed to the mid-60’s. This is still around 10-15 degrees below average. Saturday night into Sunday we will have mostly clear skies with a low temperature in the lower 40’s. The winds will stay strong 5-15 MPH. Sunday will be sunny with a high temperature close to 70 and winds still from the NW 10-20 MPH and gusts up to 25 MPH. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week.

Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. Clouds will build throughout the day ahead of a warm front bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday and during the day on Tuesday.

Temperatures continue to rise Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS, SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

