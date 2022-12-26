AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 26TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 26TH: 20°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures slowly rise this week to be above average as we ring in the New Year. More details on the temperatures for this week below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies Monday into Tuesday with a low temperature around 14 degrees. Flurries are possible before midnight. Winds will be from the SW 0-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW:

Tuesday we will have partly sunny skies. Winds will be from the west 0-10 miles per hour. Temperatures will be hovering around freezing for the high.

THIS WEEK:

Temperatures will slowly rise through the week. By the end of the week, temperatures will be in the 50’s. Partly to mostly sunny skies until we get to Friday. Clouds increase by the end of the workweek with a chance of showers on Saturday.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BUILDING CLOUDS LATE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

