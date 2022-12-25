AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 25TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 25TH: 21°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:41 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Wind chill advisory expires as wind chills slowly rise. More details on the temperatures for this week below:

TODAY:

Wind chill advisory has expired for all counties. Temperatures will climb to warmer temperatures than we have had the past few days around 20 degrees. We will have partly sunny skies with breezy conditions. Winds will be from the west 10-20 miles per hour with some gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Wind chill will hover at or a little below zero degrees for Christmas Day.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies Sunday into Monday with a low temperature around 7 degrees. Winds will be from the SW 5-15 miles per hour.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday temperatures will be in the low 20’s, but they will slowly rise through the week. By the end of the week temperatures will be in the 50’s. Monday and Tuesday there is a chance for snow flurries. With some sunshine in mid-week. Clouds increase by the end of the workweek with a chance of showers on Saturday.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, WINDY

HIGH: 21 LOW: 7

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF FLURRIES

HIGH: 23 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF FLURRIES

HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 45

