AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 5TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 5TH: 42°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:09 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:43 PM

High pressure taking back hold of the region Wednesday. Mainly clear for the evening and overnight. Valley fog developing late. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Increasing clouds Thursday, but still mild for this time of the year. Highs near 70 degrees. Weak disturbance brings a chance for isolated showers just before sunset and the early overnight. Any rainfall staying light. Breaks in cloud cover. Lows near 50 degrees.

Frontal system brings a cold front through for the end of the workweek. Chance for showers returns Friday, coming along with a mainly cloudy sky. It won’t be a washout with overall rainfall staying light. Windy and cooler end to the workweek. Highs Friday in the low to mid 50s. If clouds are able to break for the overnight, there is potential for frost in those locations. Lows into the 30s. Stray lake-effect possible into early Saturday morning. Otherwise, a cool northwest breeze in favor of lingering lake-enhanced clouds. Highs Saturday into the 50s. Potential for frost Saturday and Sunday nights with lows into the 30s. High pressure builds back in for Sunday and early next week, keeping us mainly dry.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. VALLEY FOG LATE

LOW: 41

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 36

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

