AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 7TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 7TH: 58°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:06 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:20 PM

Heat advisory in place on Sunday and Monday

Sunday temperatures warmed up quickly with mostly sunny skies and afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The high temperatures was in the low 90’s.

The pattern of above-average temperatures and muggy conditions lasts into Monday. The low will be close to 70. Temperatures will be into the 90’s on Mondy. Temperatures on Sunday and Monday have prompted a heat advisory has been issued for portions of the Twin Tiers for high dewpoints and temperatures.

Monday a cold front moves toward our area bringing the chance of showers and thunderstorms starting late morning. The front will not actually move through until Tuesday. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures drop into the 80’s midweek. By Wednesday there is another front moving through, this brings the chance for more isolated or spotty rainfall Wednesday into Thursday. By mid-week though, most will be seeing drier conditions into next weekend.

This pattern of rainfall and above-average temperatures ends midweek next week when temperatures and humidity drop as well.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS LINGERING

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 70

