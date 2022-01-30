Temperatures warming up and sunshine to begin the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 30TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 30TH: 15°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:19 PM

Sunday started off chilly. Some areas in the Twin Tiers did not see cloud cover and reached the negatives for the low overnight. To start off the day there was sunshine with increasing clouds throughout the day.

Sunday night into Monday will see a clearing of low-level clouds, but there will be some mid-level as a weak low-pressure system moved through. Temperatures will be near zero for the low with calm winds. To start off the workweek we will see a warm-up in temperatures to the 30’s to 40’s with a mild stretch. This is as high pressure builds in. Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures warming. The high on Monday will be around freezing but Tuesday and Wednesday will heat up to the 30’s and then 40’s.

Late Wednesday is when there is a chance for a mixed precipitation system moving through. This is for late Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be warm as this system hits so it will likely be a mix of rain, snow, and some freezing as the front moves through. It depends on a lot of factors such as the track of the low-pressure system. air temperatures, temperatures of the air mass, the position of the rain/snow line, and more. The uncertainty is mainly in what type of precipitation different areas will see.

We will continue to track this as we get closer to the event. Stay with the 18 Storm Team for more updates.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 37 LOW: 15

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, AM SNOW

HIGH: 25 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 22 LOW: 8

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

