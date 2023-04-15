AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 15TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 15TH: 33°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:49 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Chances of showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Details about the timing of these storms below:

TONIGHT:

Rain will end before 11 PM on Saturday evening. Partly cloudy conditions overnight with a low temperature in the mid-50’s. Patchy fog is possible. The winds will calm.

TOMORROW:

We will see temperatures around 80 degrees Sunday with winds from the S 0-10 MPH. We will see mostly sunshine conditions for most of the day with clouds building in late afternoon before chances of showers overnight.

WEEK AHEAD:

Temperatures will be dropping at the start of the work-week. There are chances of rain Monday through Tuesday with temperatures only in the 60’s to 50’s. We dry out on Wednesday with sunshien returning Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures briefly rise at the end of the week into the 70’s before chances of rain over the weekend.

18 Storm Team Forecast

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS AND T-STORMS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

