AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 18TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 18TH: 34°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:23 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:52 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Below-average temperatures on Tuesday. Details about when temperatures will warm up below:

TODAY:

We will see temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s. We will see winds from the WSW 5-15 MPH, this is initiating lake-effect early today. We also have a chance of rain showers this day especially this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Scattered rainfall is possible tonight; a few snowflakes could be mixed in, but there will be no accumulation. The low temperature will be around 32 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions. Winds will be from the W 0-10 MPH.

WEEK AHEAD:

Overnight Tuesday to Wednesday there could be a few snowflakes mixed in as temperatures drop to freezing, especially at high elevations. There will be no accumulation. Wednesday and Thursday we dry out and see some sunshine. Isolated showers are possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will temporarily increase to the 60’s, 70’s, and even 80’s before falling as well go later into the weekend with rain in the forecast.

18 Storm Team Forecast

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: CLOUDS, SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 30

