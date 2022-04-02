AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 2ND: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 2ND: 29°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:34 PM

Saturday started off with overcast skies and temperatures into the low 30’s.

Skies cleared throughout Saturday and temperatures neared 50’s with sunny skies. Clouds are building back in around the dinnertime hour as a low-pressure system is headed our way. This will bring the chance for showers and mostly cloudy skies Saturday night throughout Sunday. Depending on your location and elevation you could be seeing all rain, a rain-snow mix, or mainly snow. Any snow accumulation will be a trace to an inch with any rainfall accumulation below half an inch. The overnight low Saturday to Sunday will be around freezing with mostly cloudy skies when we are not seeing showers.

Sunday will be a continuation of the overnight weather with chances of rain and snow during the day. The high temperature will be in the low 40’s. The rain will begin to move out later Sunday as high pressure builds in during the evening. Monday things will stay relatively dry, with slight chances of showers Monday night to Tuesday. Temperatures will be warmer throughout the workweek in the 50’s to 60’s.

Cloud cover sticks around Monday and Tuesday before a rainy period late Tuesday through next weekend.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW MIX

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

