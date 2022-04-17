AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 17TH: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 17TH: 34°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:24 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:51 PM

Sunday started off with temperatures in the 30’s to 40’s. Snow flurries were seen in the morning and early afternoon. High pressure then built-in and we saw sunshine with winds still strong 5-15 miles per hour from the north.

The high-temperature Sunday was below average with high temperatures in the mid-40’s. Skies are clear Sunday into Monday as well. Winds will calm down. We will see sunshine for the first half of Monday before our next unsettled weather pattern.

Late day Monday into Tuesday we have a low-pressure system moving through. The majority of us will see rain, but there could be the chance for some late-season snowflakes with a few inches possible at higher elevations. It will start off as rain Monday afternoon and transition to rain and snow mix or snow for some This is a late-season storm where it will highly be highly dependent on air temperature and we will be in the 40’s during the day and right around freezing overnight. It also depends on the upper levels of the atmosphere, the track of the low-pressure system, and the temperature of the roads and surfaces to see how much will accumulate. Most of us will see 0-4″ with valleys seeing more rain and higher elevations seeing more snow. The amounts could change if the track of the low pressure system shifts.

Temperatures will be below average until mid-week when we rise to at and above average once again into the 60’s and 70’s.

SUNDAY: SLIGHT CHANCES OF SHOWERS EARLY, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF RAIN OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter