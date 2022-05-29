AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 29TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 29TH: 47°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:35 PM

Sunday started off with sunshine and a high temperature in the high 70’s to low 80’s.

Overnight Sunday to Monday we will see mostly clear skies and patchy fog. The low temperature will be in the mid-50’s. The rest of Sunday and Monday will be sunny, dry, and warm. Temperatures will heat up to around 90 on Monday with sunshine sticking around. This is above average for this time of year, with the average being into the low 70’s.

Temperatures stick into the high 80’s to low 90’s until a cold front moves through Wednesday bringing a chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will then be in the mid to upper 70’s for the remainder of the week.

MONDAY: PATCHY FOG EARLY, SUNNY

HIGH: 92 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 93 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCES OF SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

