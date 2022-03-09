Warmer end to workweek, active weather continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 9TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 9TH: 20°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:30 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:07 PM

Snow tapers early Wednesday evening and we see decreasing cloud cover into the overnight. Mostly clear late and staying dry. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Mix of sun and clouds returning for Thursday, coming along with warmer temperatures. Highs into the low to mid 40s, closer to average for this time of the year. Increasing clouds overnight with stray light snow showers possible late. Lows into the 20s.

Turning cloudy Friday. Stray shower possible in the morning, but chance for showers increases into the overnight. Highs into the low to mid 40s. Rain turning to snow overnight into Saturday. There is potential for accumulating snow through the first half of Saturday, then lake-effect showers will linger into the overnight. At an early vantage point, it is looking likely for at least 5″ of snow with the possibility of more from Friday night through Saturday night. Snow totals will be dependent on when colder temperatures reach the area Friday night. Windy and cold with highs near freezing in the morning, then falling into the 20s through the late day hours. Lake-effect continues overnight. Lows into the teens.

Staying windy and cold Sunday with highs again near freezing. Chance for lingering lake-effect showers continues. Warmer into next week with highs back into the 40s. Chance for light showers returns Tuesday. Closer to 50 degrees for highs by midweek.

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUN & BREEZY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: PARTIAL SUN

HIGH: 52 LOW: 26

