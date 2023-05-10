AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 10TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 10TH: 42°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:16 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure in control of the region through midweek. Mostly to partly sunny end to the workweek and warming up. Just how warm will we get? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Evening haze gives way to a mainly clear overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY:

High pressure the main weather-maker through midweek. Mostly to partly sunny Thursday. Potential for a slight haze as wildfire smoke may again filter into the region. We will feel a slight warming trend. Highs mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Mostly clear and dry overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Weak system grazing our area Friday and Saturday. Models trending south and west with the placement of this system. Stray shower possible, best chances south of the Northern Tier. Weak cold front moves through late day Saturday. Potential for a light shower, otherwise, additional cloud cover. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Cooler Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance for rainfall returns again Sunday night and early next week. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR. PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE

LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY OVERNIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. LIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 40

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram