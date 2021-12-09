Warming trend begins Friday, rainfall returns to start the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 9TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 9TH: 23°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Weak front moving through the region late Thursday evening into the overnight. Stray flurries with isolated pockets of freezing drizzle possible, but most staying dry. Clouds continue and temperatures hold nearly steady near 30 degrees.

Clouds continue into Friday morning, then some breaks in cloud cover for the afternoon. Southerly winds starting our warming trend with afternoon highs reaching into the low to mid 40s. Warm front lifts into the region overnight, which brings the chance for rain showers. Temperatures only drop to near 40 degrees early in the night, then slowly warm into Saturday morning.

Frontal system continues to impact the region for the start of the weekend. Occasional rain showers will take us through Saturday morning and the afternoon. Weak instability also present, which mean isolated rumbles of thunder possible. Warm front lifts through the area, which will help afternoon highs to near 60 degrees. Cold front moves through by late day into the overnight. A strong southwest wind turns to out of the northwest with gusts over 30 mph possible. This strong and cold northwest wind will drop our temperatures quickly into the evening, and also set us up for lake-effect showers overnight. At this vantage point, best chances for lake-effect showers stays to our west and north. Best chances for any snow accumulation will be into Steuben County, but staying around 1″ or less. Overnight lows near 30 degrees. Staying windy on Sunday, but high pressure is also building into the region. Decreasing clouds and dry for the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 40s. High pressure holds through early next week along with mild temperatures for this time of the year.

​​FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS RETURN OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY. ISO. T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 45

