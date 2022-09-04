AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 4TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 4TH : 54°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:38 PM

Sunday our high temperature approached 80. We saw scattered showers in the morning and then mostly cloudy skies before more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The cold front is currently stalled and slow-moving, it also is bringing the chance for heavier rainfall and thunderstorms. The rainfall will last overnight from Sunday to early Tuesday with heavy rainfall possible at times.

Monday chances remain as the cold front stalls out over the region. Rainfall totals from Sunday to Monday will range 0.50″-1.50″ with locally higher amounts. We are watching for any flooding risks as the storms will be slow-moving. Rainfall moves out early Tuesday and temperatures reach the mid to upper 70’s Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday dry for the most part with the chance for an isolated sprinkle in the afternoon as a weak upper level system moves through.

Sunshine for the rest of the week with temperatures rising back to the 80’s.

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED AFTERNOON SHOWER

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

