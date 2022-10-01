AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 1ST: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 1ST: 44°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:50 PM

Waking up to a cloudy and wet Saturday. A chance of showers moves in later this morning as the remnants of Hurricane Ian break apart from the south. The Northern Tier and the rest of Pennsylvania receive the most rainfall while the Southern Tier remains mostly dry. No wash outs are expected. Highs in the upper 50’s. Overnight, staying cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Lows in the mid 40’s.

Clearing out for Sunday as high pressure builds in from the north and the remnants of Ian move out into the Atlantic. Expect the highest cloud cover in the eastern half of the Twin Tiers while the other half becomes mostly clear. High temperatures will likely reach the low 60’s thanks to more sunshine. Overnight, staying dry and mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30’s. Patchy frost is likely.

Starting off the new workweek with frost and dry conditions. Warmer weather by the middle of the week thanks to plenty of sunshine. Expect high temperatures in the upper 60’s on Wednesday, followed by the low 70’s on Thursday. A chance of showers may return by Friday. Temperatures only reach the 50’s that day thanks to a strong cold front moving in from the northwest.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CLEARING OUT

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

MONDAY: FROST THEN MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: HIGH LEVEL CLOUDS, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY, WARMING UP

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

