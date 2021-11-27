A cold and windy Saturday in the Twin Tiers. Lake-effect snow returns tonight.

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 27TH 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 27TH: 27°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Waking up to a cold and breezy Saturday morning with a few snow flurries holding out from Friday’s snow storm. The region dries out this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Conditions remain breezy with wind speeds from the northwest ranging 10 to 15 MPH. Winds will also gust up to as high as 25 MPH. High temperatures reach the mid 30’s, but the wind chill will make it feel more in the 20’s Saturday afternoon.

Tonight, cloud cover increases and lake-effect snow showers return as a low pressure system crosses over the Great Lakes. Wind speeds calm down but also help bring in the lake-effect showers. Lows drop to the mid 20’s.

Sunday morning, spotty snow showers and cloudy skies continue. Sunday afternoon, a chance for a rain and snow mix is likely as high temperatures rise to the upper 30’s. Snowfall accumulations may be as high as 2 inches, with the highest accumulations in areas with higher elevations. Sunday night, passing clouds and lake-effect showers continue. Low temperatures in the upper 20’s.

Monday, snow flurries hold out in the morning hours, but drier conditions make a comeback overnight. Highs Monday will reach the mid to upper 30’s. Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies and a bit warmer, with highs reaching the low 40’s. Some flurries possible for Wednesday, but rain is likely Thursday as a warm front moves near the region. Highs reach the mid to upper 40s at the end of the workweek.

​​SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

MONDAY: CLOUDY, FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SOME FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

