A drier start to the weekend for the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 26TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 26TH: 19°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:54 PM

Waking up to a cold but mostly dry Saturday. Some snow flurries may linger around parts of the Twin Tiers this morning. Sunshine and clouds become the dominant weather pattern later this afternoon with highs reaching the low 30’s. Melting snow may refreeze, causing black ice on untreated surfaces. Tonight, cloud cover stays until gradual clearing happens late overnight. Lows in the upper 10’s.

Sunday starts with mostly sunny skies throughout the morning hours. Highs reach the upper 30’s early in the afternoon. An upper-level disturbance caused by a difference in wind speeds in the jet stream could likely bring a cold front from the north in the middle of the afternoon. A snow squall is possible at around 3 PM and snowfall could reach up to an inch in some parts of the Southern Tier, depending on the strength of the cold front. Under a half an inch of snowfall is only expected for the Northern Tier and wind gusts up to 25 MPH are possible. Cloud cover holds out Sunday night with lows in the low 10’s.

Colder conditions start for the next workweek after the cold front moves out of the region. Highs only reach the mid 20’s for Monday despite mostly sunny conditions. Clouds increase on Tuesday with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs that day reach the low 40’s. Chances for snow increase on Wednesday, followed by drier conditions by the end of the workweek. Highs stay in the 30’s for the rest of the week.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS, STAYING DRY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 39 LOW: 10

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

