AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 15TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 15TH: 39°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:26 PM

Waking up to a chilly Saturday morning. Partly cloudy skies with wind chills in the upper 30’s for most of the Twin Tiers. A slight warmup with mostly dry weather this afternoon, but breezy conditions move in. Wind gusts up to 30 MPH are expected due to unsettled weather from the Great Lakes lingering near Southern New York State. Winds blow in from the southeast and shift from the southwest later in the day. Highs today reach the upper 60’s. Mostly clear overnight with a chance of fog and frost. Lows in the mid 30’s.

Conditions calm down for much of Sunday. Mainly clear and not as breezy in the afternoon, but cloud cover slowly builds up in the evening hours. Highs reach the low 60’s. Overnight, cloud cover continues increasing. A chance of showers as a low pressure system just west of the region strengthens. Lows in the low 40’s.

Scattered rainfall is likely for Monday as the low pressure system moves eastward. A cold front moves through the region soon after, but the weather does not calm down from there. Chances of showers, including a possible snow shower, continue Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures only reach the upper 40’s both days. Drying out by the end of the workweek despite mostly cloudy skies. Highs jump back into the 50’s.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 67 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: QUIET DAY, CLOUDS MOVE IN OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

MONDAY: CHANCE OF SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, A PASSING SHOWER

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE OF A RAIN & SNOW MIX

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter