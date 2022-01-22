A dry, cold and sunny Saturday in the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 22ND: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 22ND: 15°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:09 PM

Waking up to a dry and frigid Saturday morning. Dry weather continues as high pressure stalls around the Twin Tiers. Sunny skies late morning and early afternoon. Winds pick up mid-afternoon and bring increasing cloud cover. Clouds are thin at first and increase in thickness during the evening hours. Highs reach the mid 20’s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers as a cold front nears the region. Lows drop to the mid 10’s.

Sunday starts with a greater chance of snow showers, mainly in the higher elevations in the Northern Tier. Snow chances increase and follow the cold front’s path later in the afternoon for both the Northern Tier and Southern Tier. Highs reach the mid 20’s. Sunday night, skies remain cloudy and snow chances decrease. Much colder overnight after the cold front moves out of the area. Lows near below zero.

Mainly cloudy start to the workweek. A larger swath of snow showers strikes the Twin Tiers Monday evening as a stronger frontal system sweeps through the region quickly. Highs in the mid 20’s and lows in the low 20’s. Snow showers continue Tuesday, but slow down later in the day. Highs that day reach the low 30’s. Drier weather continues for Wednesday and Thursday until snow chances return Friday. Temperatures stay below freezing for the second half of the workweek.

SATURDAY: SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS IN THE EVENING

HIGH: 24 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 0

MONDAY: CLOUDY, PM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 5

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, COLDER

HIGH: 18 LOW: -4

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 21 LOW: 7

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 12

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter