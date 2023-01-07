AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 7TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 7TH: 17°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:52 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – On and off snow flurries are possible throughout the day, but when will it all move out? More details below:

TODAY:

Waking up to light winds and snow flurries scattered across the Twin Tiers. Staying cloudy throughout the day as well. Flurries move out this evening along with a weak cold front. Highs reach the upper 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Drying out as high pressure moves into the region. Cloud cover decreases slowly throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures drop to the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

High pressure stays in control for much of Sunday. Mostly sunny with temperatures slightly above average, but still low enough to enjoy winter activities like ice skating and ice fishing. Highs reach the upper 30’s. Overnight, a weak upper-level disturbance moves in from the south, mixing with cooler air from the north. This brings a chance of snow showers mainly for Pennsylvania. Lows drop to the mid 20’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Snow flurries linger into Monday morning, but drier weather soon follows. Partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon and evening. Cloud cover builds up overnight and Tuesday afternoon due to another weak cold front and weekend moisture holding out. A mix of sunshine and clouds for Wednesday. Increasing clouds on Thursday, followed by a chance of rain and snow showers on Friday. Temperatures stay above average for the whole week.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF FLURRIES

HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MORNING FLURRIES, PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STAYING DRY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

