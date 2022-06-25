AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 25TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 25TH: 56°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Waking up to a calm Saturday morning with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 50’s. Conditions warm up and stay mainly dry and sunny as high pressure sticks around in the Twin Tiers. Temperatures become higher than average this afternoon, with highs reaching near the low 90’s. Overnight, mostly clear with a chance of patchy valley fog. Lows near the low 60’s.

High pressure begins moving out Sunday morning, leading to a buildup in cloud cover. A chance of showers and thunderstorms soon follows as a cold front nears the region. The cold front moves in from the west, bringing light and isolated showers by noon. Showers become scattered and more intense by the evening hours. Chances of thunderstorms also increase at that time. Conditions also stay hotter than average before the cold front moves out, with highs near the low 90’s. Overnight, the cold front moves out towards the east, but showers still linger in parts of the Twin Tiers. Lows near the low 60’s.

Showers continue lingering in the region Monday morning. Conditions dry out as high pressure builds Monday afternoon. The new workweek starts off cooler than average, with highs in the mid 70’s. A warming trend occurs for the rest of the workweek, with highs reaching the upper 80’s by Thursday. A chance of showers returns Friday.

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE, HOT AND HUMID

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: LATE DAY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 60

MONDAY: CLEARING SKIES, STAYING DRY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

