AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 29TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 29TH: 15°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:18 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather moves through the Twin Tiers once again, but for how long? More details below:

TODAY:

A chance of rain and snow showers moves into the region as a low pressure system drives moisture out from the Great Lakes. This mainly affects Steuben County during the morning hours. Precipitation shifts to rain showers as temperatures reach the low 40’s. Rainfall is isolated due to breezy conditions. Wind speeds could reach up to 15 MPH.

TONIGHT:

Stray showers in parts of the region, mainly a mix of rain and snow. Cloudy skies otherwise. Lows in the upper 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Another chance of snow showers Monday afternoon as the low pressure system continues moving in from the southwest. The system breaks apart by Monday evening. Highs reach the upper 30’s. Overnight, a chance of stray lake effect snow in parts of the region, but skies remain cloudy for other parts. Lows in the low 20’s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Chilly conditions return for Tuesday after a cold front moves out of the Twin Tiers. Highs only reach the upper 20’s. Cloudy skies throughout the day, followed by drier weather on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure builds into the region. High temperatures reach the low 30’s for both days. High pressure moves out on Friday, allowing another chance of lake effect snow showers. Dry weather returns on Saturday. Temperatures are below average for next weekend.

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: STRAY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 4

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 23 LOW: 15

