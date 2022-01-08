A mostly sunny and dry Saturday in the Twin Tiers, wintry mix on Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 8TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 8TH: 18°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:53 PM

Waking up to a cold and dry Saturday morning. Conditions are mostly sunny and dry for the afternoon as high pressure continues to hover around the Twin Tiers. Snow stays on the ground as highs today only reach the upper 20’s to the low 30’s. Saturday night, lake-effect clouds build up as a warm front nears the region. Chances for a wintry mix arrive later due to the warm front strengthening. Lows in the mid 20’s.

Sunday starts off with cloudy skies and a lake-effect wintry mix, mainly sleet and freezing rain. The wintry mix becomes widespread as the warm front lifts more moisture from the Great Lakes and into the Twin Tiers. Ice accumulations could reach over a tenth of an inch in some areas by Sunday afternoon. High temperatures rise to the low 40’s as the warm front moves out of the region. The wintry mix shifts to rain as a result of the warmer conditions. Sunday night, cloudy skies and spotty snow showers likely as a sweeping cold front brings dropping temperatures across the region. Lows in the mid to upper 10’s.

The next workweek starts off with a chance for lake-effect snow showers on Monday as another cold front sweeps through the Twin Tiers. Highs in the mid 20’s and lows in the single digits. Tuesday, mostly cloudy with much lower temperatures as a result of breezy northwesterly winds. Highs in the mid 10’s. Dry weather returns midweek due to strengthening high pressure. Rain and snow chances return Thursday and Friday as another frontal system moves through the area. Temperatures kick back up to the 30’s at the end of the workweek.

Have a great day!

​​SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 17

MONDAY: CLOUDY. LAKE-EFFECT SNOW & BREEZY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 4

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 13 LOW: 6

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

